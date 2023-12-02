2,116 political activists held last month

Says Human Rights Support Society

A total of 2,116 political activists including 2,090 BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested in November, said Human Rights Support Society today.

The organisation came to this figure by monitoring news published in different media, as well as data collection by their own investigation unit.

During the same period, a total of 112 cases were filed naming 3,564 opposition leaders and activists and 9,663 unnamed others, they said in a report.

The houses of more than a hundred opposition party leaders were attacked and vandalised, they stated.

According to HRSS, seven people were killed and at least 629 injured in 84 incidents of political violence.

There have been incidents of obstruction of 117 meetings, rallies and gatherings of opposition parties by law enforcement agencies and government party leaders and activists.

"A large number of political cases, arrests and attempts to suppress political opposition through the disruption of rallies were observed throughout the month. A large number of political arrests, including discriminatory treatment of political parties, have come to the fore, as has the potential politicisation of law enforcement agencies," said the report.

"The current situation portrays a one-party political culture that hinders fair elections, and the behaviour of administrative and law enforcement agencies is often allegedly akin to the behaviour of ruling party activists," it added.

They also found that over 200 workers have been arrested and over 34,000 have been charged in at least 62 cases related to the garment workers' wage hike movement.