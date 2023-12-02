3 buses set on fire within 10 minutes
Unidentified miscreants set fire to three buses in the capital's Gabtoli, Agargaon, and Sayedabad areas tonight, on the eve BNP's 48-hour blockade.
In Gabtoli, a bus was torched in front of the bus terminal around 11:09pm.
On information, a fire engine went to the spot around 11:12pm to bring the fire under control, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of control room at Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.
In Agargaon, a Bhuiyan Paribahan bus was set afire around 11:00pm near the Passport Office area.
Two fire engines were on the scene to douse the blaze.
Meanwhile, another bus was set ablaze near Sayedabad Bus Terminal around 11:00pm.
