Countrywide blockade
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 2, 2023 11:50 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 12:26 AM

Most Viewed

Countrywide blockade

3 buses set on fire within 10 minutes

Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 2, 2023 11:50 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 12:26 AM
Gabtoli photo: Collected

Unidentified miscreants set fire to three buses in the capital's Gabtoli, Agargaon, and Sayedabad areas tonight, on the eve BNP's 48-hour blockade.

In Gabtoli, a bus was torched in front of the bus terminal around 11:09pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On information, a fire engine went to the spot around 11:12pm to bring the fire under control, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of control room at Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Agargaon photo: Collected

In Agargaon, a Bhuiyan Paribahan bus was set afire around 11:00pm near the Passport Office area.

Two fire engines were on the scene to douse the blaze.

Meanwhile, another bus was set ablaze near Sayedabad Bus Terminal around 11:00pm.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

আগারগাঁও, সায়েদাবাদ ও গাবতলীতে যাত্রীবাহী বাসে আগুন

আজ রাত ১১টার দিকে আগারগাঁও পাসপোর্ট অফিস এলাকায় এ ঘটনা ঘটে।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগ প্রার্থীকে ফুল দিয়ে শুভেচ্ছা জানানো এসআই প্রত্যাহার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification