3 buses set on fire within 10 minutes

Unidentified miscreants set fire to three buses in the capital's Gabtoli, Agargaon, and Sayedabad areas tonight, on the eve BNP's 48-hour blockade.

In Gabtoli, a bus was torched in front of the bus terminal around 11:09pm.

On information, a fire engine went to the spot around 11:12pm to bring the fire under control, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of control room at Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Agargaon photo: Collected

In Agargaon, a Bhuiyan Paribahan bus was set afire around 11:00pm near the Passport Office area.

Two fire engines were on the scene to douse the blaze.

Meanwhile, another bus was set ablaze near Sayedabad Bus Terminal around 11:00pm.