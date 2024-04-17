Prof SM Saifuddin passes away

SM Saifuddin, former history professor of Dhaka College, passed away today at a private hospital in Dhaka, said a press release.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son.

Saifuddin also served as the secretary of the Unesco Commission of Bangladesh.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after the Asr prayers tomorrow [April 18]. A qulkhwani and doa mahfil will be held at Gulshan Shooting Club, Gulshan-1 after the Asr prayers on April 20.