Hossain Uddin Hossain no more

Bangla Academy Literary Award-winning essayist, novelist and researcher Hossain Uddin Hossain passed away today. He was 83.

He died at 6:00pm while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Jashore.

he left behind his wife and four children to mourn his death.

Hossain's younger daughter Shahnaz Rahana said on May 14, her father became ill and was admitted to Queen's Hospital in Jashore.

As the condition worsened, he was shifted to CMH, Jashore.

Hossain, a freedom fighter, received the Bangla Academy Literary Award on February 15, 2022.