Fateh Ali Chowdhury’s janaza today

The namaz-e-janaza of Fateh Ali Chowdhury, a freedom fighter and one of the members of the Crack Platoon, will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Asr prayers today.

Afterwards, he will be buried at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur.

Fateh died from old-age complications and pneumonia at a Dhaka hospital on Saturday afternoon. He was 75.

A founding member of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, Fateh joined the Liberation War when he was a student of the English department at Dhaka University. He fought the war under Sector 2.

Crack Platoon shook the Pakistani army's confidence in Dhaka in 1971 with guerrilla operations, representing growing resistance against the occupation. It exposed that even the capital Dhaka was not completely under the control of the occupying army, which boosted the confidence of the Mukti Bahini.

Fateh was part of almost all the operations carried out by the Crack Platoon in Dhaka.

His house on Hatkhola Road during 1971 was used by the freedom fighters, especially those from Crack Platoon.

After independence, Fateh became a teacher. He also worked with Bangladesh Industrial Development Corporation.

He was also a director of CSL, which provided logistic support as an associate to foreign companies doing business in Bangladesh.

Fateh was engaged in several activities of the Nirmul Committee, advocating for the trial of war criminals, led by Jahanara Imam, and the restoration of the 1972 constitution.