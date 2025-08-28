Obituary
BPC general secy Prof Harun-or-Rashid Pathan no more

Professor Harun-or-Rashid Pathan, former principal of Tejgaon College and general secretary of the Bangladesh Principals' Council (BPC), passed away on Tuesday. He was 80.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held at his former workplace, Tejgaon College premises, yesterday afternoon.

The second janaza took place in the evening at a mosque near his residence in Pallabi, Dhaka.

He was later laid to rest at the family graveyard in Matlab of Chandpur, said a BPC press release.

