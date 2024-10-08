Obituary
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Oct 8, 2024 12:29 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 12:33 PM

Most Viewed

Obituary

BIT founder Lubna Choudhury passes away

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Oct 8, 2024 12:29 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 12:33 PM
Lubna Choudhury. Photo: Collected

Lubna Choudhury, founding principal and chairperson of Bangladesh International Tutorial (BIT), passed away yesterday.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Gulshan Azad Masjid at 4:30pm today, according to an announcement on BIT's verified Facebook page.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Lubna Choudhury was widely recognised for her contributions to education, with her vision shaping BIT into a leading institution.

Over the years, she inspired countless students and educators with her commitment to academic excellence and holistic development. As a trailblazer in the field of education, legacy will continue to inspire future generations of students and educators, the post said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

দুর্গাপূজা উপলক্ষে আগামী বৃহস্পতিবারও সরকারি ছুটি

আজ মঙ্গলবারের মধ্যে প্রজ্ঞাপন জারি করে বৃহস্পতিবার ছুটি ঘোষণা করা হবে বলে জানান মাহফুজ আলম।

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আশঙ্কাজনক হারে বাড়ছে পথেঘাটে নারীদের হয়রানির ঘটনা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে