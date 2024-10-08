BIT founder Lubna Choudhury passes away

Lubna Choudhury, founding principal and chairperson of Bangladesh International Tutorial (BIT), passed away yesterday.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Gulshan Azad Masjid at 4:30pm today, according to an announcement on BIT's verified Facebook page.

Lubna Choudhury was widely recognised for her contributions to education, with her vision shaping BIT into a leading institution.

Over the years, she inspired countless students and educators with her commitment to academic excellence and holistic development. As a trailblazer in the field of education, legacy will continue to inspire future generations of students and educators, the post said.