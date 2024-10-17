BIT alumni bid farewell to Ms Lubna Choudhury

Lubna Choudhury, Founding Principal and Chairperson of Bangladesh International Tutorial (BIT), passed away on October 7, 2024. Her former students share a few words on what she meant to them and how much of an impact she had had on their lives.

I feel proud to be a student of Ms Lubna Choudhury. She has taught me how to be disciplined in everything I do. I express my deepest gratitude and respect for the invaluable lessons and guidance she provided me throughout my time at BIT as a student and beyond.

Her dedication, wisdom, and unwavering support profoundly shaped my personal and academic growth. I am truly grateful for the positive impact she had on my life, and I carry her teachings with me every day to serve the nation. I have put my daughter, Zunhera Ashraf, in BIT so she too can take this legacy forward.

I will always miss her. I pray for strength and solace for her family, teachers, students, friends and well-wishers who mourn her loss. I pray for her eternal peace and rest.

Thank you, Ms Lubna, for being a great teacher and mentor, my principal, and an exceptional leader.

- Zia Ashraf, Class of 2004, and Founder, Chaldal

I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved principal, Ms Lubna Choudhury, whose leadership and compassion impacted countless lives.

Ms Lubna wasn't just a principal. She was a mentor, guide, and friend to all. Her dedication to students and staff left a lasting legacy in our school.

One memory that stands out vividly from my early days as a student is when I was struggling with spelling and feeling discouraged. Ms Lubna noticed my difficulty and, rather than letting me fall behind, she invited me to sit at her desk, in her own chair, and personally taught me. She gave me the attention, patience, and care I needed, helping me not only improve my spelling but also build my confidence. Today, much of what I have achieved is due in large part to the foundation she helped lay for me.

Ms Lubna Choudhury's warmth, kindness, and unwavering belief in her students will never be forgotten. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and everyone whose lives she touched. You will never be forgotten.

- Mehboob Ashraf, Class of 2005, and Director, Chaldal

Today, we bid farewell to a woman of honour, dignity, and grace – my principal, my teacher, my mentor, and my boss. I feel privileged to have stood by her side during her final rites and to say with pride that she was not only my teacher but also my guide throughout my professional journey.

Her contributions to the field of education in Bangladesh are immeasurable. A true pioneer, she dedicated her life to shaping minds, enriching the lives of countless students, and leaving an indelible mark on our educational system.

As a student, I learned invaluable lessons from her. As her employee, I witnessed firsthand her commitment, wisdom, and leadership. I am filled with gratitude for all that she has taught me – lessons that continue to shape who I am today.

Madam, as I promised during our last conversation in the hospital, I will do my utmost to carry forward your legacy and make you proud. My heart is heavy, and I cannot stop my tears as I write this. My childhood and much of my life are full of your teachings, and I will forever cherish the impact you had on me and so many others.

May Allah grant you the highest place in Jannah. Your grace, wisdom, and dignity will never be forgotten.

- Rayana Rahman, Class of 2003 (O level), and Head of Senior School, BIT Gulshan

To the Iron Lady I have known.

Dear Ms Lubna,

I wish I had written this letter while you were still with us, but even now, I want to express my gratitude for shaping me into the person I am today.

You were always proud of how independent your girls were, and here I stand today, strong and independent. Your encouragement when I recited Bangla poetry in the poetry competition in grade 1 gave me confidence and helped me overcome my fear of the stage. Choosing me as prefect of the year in grades 3, 5, and 8 showed your belief in my leadership abilities.

The morning assemblies were our daily drills to engrave punctuality in our veins. Through the scrapbooks we completed each year, you instilled in us the importance of meeting deadlines. You always valued co-curricular activities alongside academics, teaching me the art of multitasking.

The teamwork we practised during the science fairs nurtured a sense of collaboration, and your lessons on cleaning up after ourselves made me more mindful of the environment. The way you encouraged us to celebrate important national and international days like UN Day, Victory Day, International Mother Language Day, and Independence Day fostered a deep love for our country.

Your recognition during Proclamation Day gave me the confidence to hold my head high. With your support, I learned to dream big. You have taught me to be truthful, honest and disciplined. You also taught me to appreciate my self-respect and integrity. You never compromised on your principles and integrity and taught me the same. You always told us to respect our parents especially to recognise the practice the mothers do for their children. You have taught me to respect everyone irrespective of their social status. You were not only teaching students but creating nation builders and leaders, and the eight years I spent at BIT, from 1993 to 2001 (grade 1 to 8), were foundational to who I am today, thanks to your guidance.

You will always remain in my heart as my mentor. I promise to continue to make you proud and pass your teachings and principles to my child. May you rest in peace and find happiness wherever you are and reunite with Numayr bhaiya in the heavens above us. Until we meet on the other side my deepest gratitude remains for you.

- Ishrat Jahan, Class of 2003 (O level) and 2005 (A level), and COS, Chaldal

I still can't believe that my principal, teacher, mentor, and idol is no longer among us. She was a woman of honour and pride and a role model for her students. I feel truly blessed to have worked with her for the last 13 years, which was the greatest achievement of my life. I am very much grateful to her for the invaluable lessons which taught me to shape the position I hold today.

I will dearly miss being hugged by her and her calling me 'beta' for the rest of my life. The words to be always remembered: "A bit of her will always remain with every one of us."

Thank you for everything you have done for me, ma'am.

May Allah (SWT) grant her the highest place in Jannah.

- Fariya Khan, Class of 2004 (A level), and Head of Junior School, BIT Gulshan

There are no words big enough to express Ms Lubna Choudhury's passing. As a person she had a strong personality, as a teacher she was strict with her rules, and, as a chairperson of the school, she was humble. She will be deeply missed but I am sure her legacy will live on. May her soul rest in peace.

- Istiyaque Ahmed Mullick, Class of 2012

Madam, you were the main source of our knowledge and wisdom. A leader and a teacher. I have been under your wing since 1999. You touched the lives of so many and shaped each and everyone to become a better human being. I will remember all our moments together, your firmness and kindness.

Thank you for the knowledge you have imparted to me. Your passion for success had no end. Thank you for always being there for me, you remain in my memory always. I will miss you.

- Sharreen Reza, Class of 2004 (O level), and Headmistress, BIT Junior School

I will miss you dearly! You were not just my principal, but also my boss. I had the privilege of working with you for a couple of years, during which I learned so much and created countless good memories.

I still remember in grade 8, when you awarded me the prefect badge with a big smile and said, "How did you become the prefect?"

While working under you, I also had the opportunity to drop you home a couple of times, and during those rides, you shared stories of your life and BIT that were truly mesmerising and inspiring.

May Allah grant you the highest place in Jannat.

- Nayeem Huq, Class of 2003 (O levels), and Director, Change Associates Limited

Ms Lubna Chowdhury was one of the most strict yet profoundly influential women in my life, and I know I am not alone in feeling this way. She shaped thousands of young minds with a firm hand and a caring heart, always pushing us to become better versions of ourselves.

After our parents, we owe so much of who we are today to her. She nurtured us not only academically but also as human beings, instilling values that will stay with us for a lifetime. Her loss is truly immeasurable, not just for us as her former students, but for the entire education sector, which has lost a beacon of excellence today.

She will be deeply missed, but her legacy will live on in the countless lives she touched and transformed. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and learning from her.

- Anis Zaman, Class of 2004

She always called us "My girls" – a phrase that carried all the pride, love, and hope she had for each of us. Whenever she visited the girls' section, her eyes would light up, and we could feel the special connection she had with us. She believed in us, and that belief sparked a confidence we didn't always see in ourselves.

I still remember the time I dressed up as Ms Lubna Chowdhury for Children's Day and was asked to imitate her in front of her. It felt intimidating, but when I finally did it, she simply said, "I want you to be this confident and bold like me for the rest of your life." She might never have realised how that moment, among many others, helped transform a nervous little girl into a confident person.

As we grow older and reflect on our school days, it's clear that Ms Lubna Chowdhury was one of our greatest supporters and mentors. She built a legacy of confidence, encouragement, and unwavering belief in her students. She was our guide, and we were her pride. I hope we can carry forward her spirit, continue to inspire others, and make her proud from above.

- Zoana Shahab Khan, Class of 2003 (O level)

Ms Choudhury was an embodiment of power- the aura, the voice, the energy, the roar; no one could ever come remotely close. Thank you for shaping us, for inspiring us, and for making us so capable that our light shines brighter than most in a crowd.

-Nasrin Yeasmin Kornia, Class of 2019

She's one of the strongest women I've met. BIT would never have existed and wouldn't have the structure it has today without her. BIT isn't built with red bricks but with her strength and fierce determination. She will always be in our hearts, wherever we are in the world.

– Ajwad Ahmed, Class of 2020

She created a place we can call "home" no matter where we settle down. Our first superhero.

- Afrin Hossain, Class of 2018