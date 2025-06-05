Zubaida Rahman departs for London

Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, left Dhaka for London today after spending a month in Bangladesh.

She departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:55am for Heathrow Airport, London, in a flight of Qatar Airways, said Atikur Rahman Rumon, a member of the BNP Media Cell.

"As soon as she boarded the plane, Zubaida Rahman called Madam (Khaleda Zia) and sought her blessings," Rumon said.

Yesterday night, he said Tarique's wife met her mother Iqbal Mand Banu at their home in Dhanmondi, 'Mahbub Bhaban', to bid her farewell.

Later, Rumon said, she returned to Feroza, the residence of her mother-in-law Khaleda Zia in Gulshan area of the city.

After four months of advanced treatment in London, BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia returned to the country on May 6, accompanied by her two daughters-in-law, including Zubaida.

Zubaida's return marked the end of her 17 years of exile in London.

Tarique, Zubaida and their daughter Zaima Rahman have been living in London since 2008.