Yunus urges expedited third-country resettlement of Rohingya refugees

Chief adviser meets IOM officials at his official residence

Chief Adviser to the interim government Muhammad Yunus today called for an expedited third-country resettlement of Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh.

The appeal came during a meeting with officials from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) at his office in Dhaka.

Abdusattor Esoev, IOM's chief of mission in Bangladesh, gave an overview on the ongoing resettlement of Rohingya refugees to developed countries, including the United States.

Although Washington DC has reaffirmed its commitment to resettling thousands of Rohingyas in the United States, progress has been slow.

The chief adviser urged officials to fast-track the process, stressing the importance of making resettlement smooth, regular, and efficient.

"The process should be as seamless as possible," Yunus said to officials from both the IOM and the Bangladesh government.

Esoev said the resettlement programme resumed in 2022 after a 12-year hiatus, but it has only recently started to gather momentum.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin, Home Secretary Abdul Momen, Secretary on SDG affairs Lamiya Morshed, Secretary of the Ministry of the Disaster Management and Relief, Kamrul Hasan and IOM Deputy Chief of Mission Fatima Nusrath Ghazzali were also present during the meeting.