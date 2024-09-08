Dhaka-Delhi ties should be based on equity: Prof Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said they need to maintain good relations with India but that should be based on equity and fairness.

"Sir (Prof Yunus) repeatedly said we need to maintain good relations with India but it needs to be based on equity and fairness," Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam quoted Prof Yunus as saying during a view-exchange meeting with students who played key roles in the student-led mass revolution.

While briefing reporters at Foreign Service Academy, Mahfuj said issues related to Bangladesh-India relations came up during the discussion held at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO).

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, Deputy Press Secretaries Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar and Apurba Jahangir were present at the briefing.

In his 20-minute speech, Prof Yunus reiterated what he said over the last one month and shared his plans, how they are proceeding, how and where reforms are required.

Advisers Farida Akhter, Dr Asif Nazrul, Syeda Riawana Hasan, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud were also present at the view-exchange program.