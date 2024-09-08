Diplomacy
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Sep 8, 2024 08:56 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 09:44 PM

Diplomacy

Dhaka-Delhi ties should be based on equity: Prof Yunus

UNB, Dhaka
Photo: PID

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said they need to maintain good relations with India but that should be based on equity and fairness.

"Sir (Prof Yunus) repeatedly said we need to maintain good relations with India but it needs to be based on equity and fairness," Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam quoted Prof Yunus as saying during a view-exchange meeting with students who played key roles in the student-led mass revolution.

While briefing reporters at Foreign Service Academy, Mahfuj said issues related to Bangladesh-India relations came up during the discussion held at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO).

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, Deputy Press Secretaries Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar and Apurba Jahangir were present at the briefing.

In his 20-minute speech, Prof Yunus reiterated what he said over the last one month and shared his plans, how they are proceeding, how and where reforms are required.

Advisers Farida Akhter, Dr Asif Nazrul, Syeda Riawana Hasan, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud were also present at the view-exchange program.

|বাংলাদেশ

ভারতের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক হবে ন্যায্যতা এবং সমতার ভিত্তিতে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

শিক্ষাথীদের প্রশ্নের উত্তরে ভারত-বাংলদেশের দ্বিপক্ষীয় সম্পর্কের বিষয়ে বর্তমান সরকারের দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি তুলে ধরেন ড. ইউনূস।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

২০২৬ সালের আগে চালু হবে না ঢাকা বিমানবন্দরের তৃতীয় টার্মিনাল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
