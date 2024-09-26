Yunus reaffirms commitment to human rights, freedom of speech

In meeting with Bangladesh CA in NY, human rights orgs urge reforms in security sector, repeal of CSA

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus emphasised his government's commitment to upholding human rights and freedom of speech during a meeting with senior officials of global human rights organisations in New York.

The meeting, attended by representatives from over half a dozen major human rights groups, focused on justice and accountability for the atrocities and human rights abuses during the July-August mass uprising and the 15-year regime of Sheikh Hasina.

The discussion highlighted the need for thorough investigations into approximately 3,000 extrajudicial killings that allegedly took place during the dictatorship.

Human rights leaders also called for comprehensive reforms in the security sector, the repeal of the controversial Cyber Security Act, and greater transparency in investigating enforced disappearances.

They demanded unfettered access to detention centres where victims of these disappearances were allegedly held.

The delegation was led by Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and included Agnes Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International.

Callamard urged the interim government to "send a powerful message demonstrating that this is a new Bangladesh".

In response, the chief adviser outlined the systematic suppression of civil liberties during the previous regime and highlighted the steps his government has taken to address the country's human rights challenges.

He noted the establishment of several commissions, including one focused on police reforms, aimed at enacting crucial institutional changes.

"We are open to criticism," Yunus said. "This government won't restrict any voices in the country and is committed to upholding freedom of speech."

Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman, formerly a Hong Kong-based human rights activist, and Julia Bleckner, a senior researcher of Human Rights Watch, also spoke during the meeting.