Bangladesh
UNB, New York
Thu Sep 26, 2024 11:43 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 11:51 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Yunus, Nepal PM Oli discuss energy, transit cooperation between two countries

UNB, New York
Thu Sep 26, 2024 11:43 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 11:51 AM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli have discussed enhancing business, energy and transport collaboration between Bangladesh and Nepal.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday afternoon (NY time), they acknowledged the growing presence of Nepal's students in Bangladesh.

"Delighted to meet with Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus. Discussed Nepal-Bangladesh relations, focusing on energy and transit cooperation, tourism, cultural exchanges, educational ties, and cooperation in regional/multilateral forums," Oli said.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said there might be an agreement next month to export 40 megawatts hydropower to Bangladesh from Nepal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Alam said the two countries have a deep relationship with strong people to people contacts.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

এস আলম গ্রুপের অঙ্গপ্রতিষ্ঠান ২ এলসিতেই পাচার করেছে ৮১৫ মিলিয়ন ডলার

‘সংশ্লিষ্ট ব্যাংকের উচ্চপদস্থ কর্মকর্তাদের সম্পৃক্ততা ছাড়া এই কাজ করা সম্ভব না।’

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

ইসলামী ব্যাংকের শেয়ারের বাড়তি দাম নিয়ে তদন্তের নির্দেশ

৩৩ মিনিট আগে