Yunus, Nepal PM Oli discuss energy, transit cooperation between two countries

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli have discussed enhancing business, energy and transport collaboration between Bangladesh and Nepal.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday afternoon (NY time), they acknowledged the growing presence of Nepal's students in Bangladesh.

"Delighted to meet with Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus. Discussed Nepal-Bangladesh relations, focusing on energy and transit cooperation, tourism, cultural exchanges, educational ties, and cooperation in regional/multilateral forums," Oli said.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said there might be an agreement next month to export 40 megawatts hydropower to Bangladesh from Nepal.

Alam said the two countries have a deep relationship with strong people to people contacts.