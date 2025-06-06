Yunus dispels 'disinformation' on CTG port

Also dismisses claims of a corridor into Myanmar’s Rakhine as 'entirely false'

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said today that to improve the Chattogram port, help is needed from the best in the world at port management, those with the most experience, and urged the people of the country to not fall prey to "baseless opposition and disinformation" regarding the issue.

He also dismissed the rumours of a humanitarian corridor into Myanmar's Rakhine, calling them "false".

In a televised address to the nation, the chief adviser has called for strong public support to modernise and strengthen Chattogram port, describing it as the "heart of Bangladesh's economy" and vital for regional development.

"This heart is currently weak. Without making it stronger and more efficient, our economy cannot move forward," he said.

CA Yunus sought to dispel rising speculation and disinformation suggesting that the port is being handed over to foreign entities.

"We are inviting the most experienced port operators in the world to help us learn and manage it better. They operate ports across Europe, Canada, Australia, China, South Korea, India, Pakistan, Turkey, the Middle East, and Africa."

"Our goal is to learn port management from the best by 2031. If we succeed, I guarantee by 2036, Bangladeshis will be managing ports across the world," the chief adviser added.

Drawing a parallel with Bangladesh's seafaring tradition, he said, "Earlier, most sailors on ships were from Chattogram or Sylhet. Once we master port operations, we'll find Bangladeshis working in ports across continents, from Chattogram and Noakhali to Sylhet and Barishal."

Highlighting the broader impact of this initiative, the chief adviser said a modern Chattogram Port will not only boost Bangladesh's economy but also serve as an economic engine for neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan.

"The entire coastal belt from Kumira to Teknaf will become a vital South Asian economic hub," he said, projecting the rise of new industrial zones due to improved port connectivity and maritime infrastructure.

He also mentioned plans for a new industry based on modern methods of marine fish farming, harvesting, and processing.

"We've begun discussions with our friendly nations, and the response has been encouraging," he noted.

The chief adviser firmly rejected fears that national sovereignty or security would be compromised.

"None of the countries where these companies operate have faced threats to their sovereignty," he said.

"Don't fall prey to baseless opposition or disinformation," he added.

Urging unity and foresight, the chief adviser appealed to citizens to support the caretaker government's port management initiatives and "resist those spreading fear and falsehoods."

Additionally, Yunus has strongly dismissed claims that Bangladesh has allowed a corridor into Myanmar's Rakhine State, calling it "disinformation", "entirely false" and "the art form of those who fabricate false stories to continuously mislead the people of Bangladesh and create unrest".

He clarified that while the UN Secretary-General, during his March visit to Dhaka, had proposed a humanitarian channel to assist civilians in Rakhine, and that the idea remains at the "proposal stage".

"There is no corridor. This is like the story of the crow and the missing ear," the chief adviser said.

He urged the public not to be misled and assured that the government remains focused on resolving the complex crisis.

"We will not be derailed by propaganda," he said.