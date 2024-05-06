Work for fulfilling people's expectations, PM asks public representatives

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked public representatives to work to fulfil people's expectations as she administered the oath to newly elected Lalmonirhat Zilla Parishad Chairman Abu Bakar Siddique Shyamol.

"Keep in mind the needs of the people and work to fulfil their expectations accordingly," the Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon quoted her as saying.

In a media briefing after the oath-taking ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office, Shakhawat Moon said the premier also emphasised coordination at the local level to accomplish responsibility.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the programme.

Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim conducted the function.

Abu Bakar Siddique Shyamol won the Lalmonirhat Zilla Parishad Chairman by-election held on April 3.