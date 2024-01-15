Won't tolerate any corruption in govt expenditure, public procurement: PM

She demands financial discipline during first meeting of new cabinet

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivers her introductory speech at the maiden cabinet meeting of the new government held at her office PMO in Dhaka today. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today issued a warning against entertaining any sort of corruption and irregularities in any public sector, including public procurement.

"I will not tolerate any kind of corruption and irregularity to ensure transparency and accountability in all areas including government procurement," she said.

The prime minister conveyed the stern message while delivering her introductory speech at the maiden cabinet meeting of the new government held at her office (PMO).

"Special attention should be given to government revenue expenditure, public procurement and transparency must be ensured with accountability. I will not tolerate any kind of corruption and irregularity here," she said.

She mentioned that corruption is not good for any country.

"We will use whatever resources we have appropriately. We will proceed by maintaining financial discipline," she said.

"We have to ensure welfare of the people with our limited resources," she added.

Directing to ensure transparency in the social security sector, the prime minister said that attention should also be paid to make sure that the right people are getting the old age and social security allowances.

Hasina, the fifth-time prime minister of the country, asked the parties concerned to take measures to bring drugs under control.

Referring to the inflation, she said the prices of the various commodities are high but there is no shortage of the items.

She stressed the need for controlling the inflation saying "Only then the common people of Bangladesh will get the benefits of growth," she said.

The prime minister said the government since 2009 has been able to bring down food inflation from 12 per cent to nine per cent. "All others fell to 8 percent. But we have to reduce it further," she added.

She also said farmers are happy when food prices rise.

"But the consumers suffer. The pressure is on them. It has to be balanced, we have to act very quickly on how to make it consistent," she said.

She reiterated her call to check wastage of public money, even in taking any kind of development project and maintain austerity in every sphere of life.

Sheikh Hasina asked authorities concerned to put the price manipulators under strict surveillance.

In this connection, she referred to upcoming Ramadan, and said only a limited number of groups import food products.

"They also always want to play a game here. In that case we have to take our own preparations," she said.

The products that are needed most during Ramadan should be maintained at tolerable price and they should be available in the market and the supply should be uninterrupted, she added.

"Appropriate measures should be taken in this regard," she added. She also asked to diversify the export items and find new markets.