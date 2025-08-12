‘Will sleep in the car’: Final words before two men found dead in hospital basement

Two men, whose bodies were recovered from inside a car parked in the basement of a private hospital in Dhaka's Malibagh yesterday, had earlier told the car owner that they would sleep in the vehicle.

Zubair Al Mahmud Sourav, owner of the vehicle, said that he and his driver Zakir Hossain, 40, travelled from Noakhali to Dhaka to see off his brother-in-law at the airport. Zakir's cousin Mizan tagged along as well.

"Mizan was supposed to pick up some relatives from Sirajul Islam hospital on Sunday (August 10), as they had booked the car," Zubair told The Daily Star.

"As I was leaving the hospital, Zakir told me that the patient would be released around 11:00am and he would sleep inside the car," he added.

Police yesterday found Zakir and Mizan dead inside the car.

"As there would be four people with the patient, including Mizan, I took a bus back to Noakhali. Around 5:30pm on Sunday, I called Zakir but he did not respond. Using the GPS tracker, I saw that the car was still in the hospital basement," Zubair told this newspaper.

"I attempted to contact him several times but he did not receive my calls. As I was tired from the journey, I went to bed early, and the next morning tried to contact him again. I still saw the car in the hospital basement on the GPS tracker," the car owner said.

He later collected the phone numbers of Mizan and the patient's other relatives, but Mizan could not be reached either.

"Around 3:00pm yesterday, police called me and informed me about their deaths," he said.

Police said they are investigating the mysterious deaths of the two men, whose bodies were found in the car that entered the hospital around 5:30am on Sunday.

Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Ramna Division Police, yesterday said Zakir was in the driver's seat and Mizan in the passenger seat.

It is not yet clear whether the men were murdered or died from other causes, Alam said, adding that CCTV footage and other evidence were being collected.

The bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.