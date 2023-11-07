We’ve expressed concern about large number of arrests in Bangladesh: UN spokesman

United Nation yesterday said they have expressed their concern about the large number of people who have been arrested in Bangladesh recently.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said this in a press briefing yesterday.

Dujarric said this in response to a reporter saying that BNP did not participate in the Election Commission's dialogue which was held on November 4, even though the party was demanding fair elections.

"Well, I can't speak to why, I mean, I don't have the details. I can't speak to why one party did not attend the dialogue. What I can tell you is that we very much hope for a fair and free elections in Bangladesh, free of violence. And as we said, we've expressed our concern about the large number of people who've been arrested," he replied.

The EC decided to hold the dialogue at a time when the ongoing political crisis had taken a turn for the worse, and there were expectations that it would play a constructive role in addressing the key concerns raised by the major political parties.

However, around a third of the parties invited, including BNP, did not attend the talks.