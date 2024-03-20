Wealth Statement: TIB slams move to relax provision for public servants

Transparency International Bangladesh yesterday strongly criticised the move to amend the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules-1979 by relaxing the provision for mandatory submission of wealth statements.

The TIB, in a statement, called for cancellation of this initiative, saying that it would encourage corruption and make it difficult to hold around 1.5 million government officials accountable.

According to a recent report published in The Daily Star, the public administration ministry proposes that the government, if needed, collects the employees' wealth statements from their annual tax returns to the National Board of Revenue instead of getting them straight from the employees.

In the statement, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman expressed concern that the corrupt officials would be more corrupt if the amendment is passed. "The proposed amendment goes against the government's election pledge and the declaration of zero tolerance to major corruption."

It read, "While there is provision to submit wealth statements every year, it is now being done every five years. Even that provision is not being followed properly by government employees.

"If this obligation is not in place, the government employees will be encouraged to get involved in corruption," he said, adding that people will face difficulties getting services at offices and exchange of illegal money will largely increase.

Iftekharuzzaman added that the argument that the government can collect its employees' wealth statements from their annual income tax returns to the NBR is "meaningless" because it is not possible as per the Income Tax Act, 2023.

The statement also said without court orders, the Anti-Corruption Commission cannot see the income tax returns of person accused of corruption or acquiring wealth disproportionate to their legal incomes. As a result, corrupt officials will get protection rather than being held accountable.