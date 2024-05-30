Wasa raises water prices by 10pc

Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) has decided to raise the price of water by 10 percent from July 1 to "adjust for inflation".

The price of water has been fixed at Tk 16.70 per 1,000 litres for homes and Tk 46.20 per 1,000 litres for commercial use, Wasa said in a notification yesterday.

The previous prices were Tk 15.18 and Tk 42 respectively.

"Dhaka Wasa's respected customers are hereby being informed that the prices will be adjusted due to inflation," the notification read.

Wasa said the decision will also be effective for unmetered holdings, deep tube wells, under-construction buildings, minimum bills, and all types of water and sewage charges.

Wasa last raised the price of water by 5 percent in July 2022.

Wasa increased the price of water by 5 percent for three consecutive years since 2017. The price was raised by 25 percent for residential consumers in 2020.