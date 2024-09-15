US to support reforms by interim govt: foreign secretary

Washington has committed to working with the interim government of Bangladesh and supporting their reforms in the financial and revenue sectors, said Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin today.

He was sharing the outcome of the meeting with the visiting US delegation held at the State Guest House Padma.

The six-member US delegation was led by Brent Neiman, assistant undersecretary for international finance at the US Department of Treasury. Officials of the ministries of NBR, labour, and commerce were also in attendance.

The two countries also discussed labour reforms, trade facilitation, Rohingya crisis, and GSP facility, added the foreign secretary.