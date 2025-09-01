Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Mon Sep 1, 2025 07:32 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 1, 2025 10:23 PM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

US backs Yunus-led interim govt in holding polls next year

us support for yunus interim govt
Photo: Ahmed Deepto

US Chargé d'Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson has reaffirmed Washington's support for the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and the Election Commission in holding free and fair national polls early next year.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at the EC headquarters in Dhaka this afternoon, Jacobson said her visit was "to listen, to learn, and to understand".

"Since there are so many rumours and conspiracy theories out there, I want to be very clear what the US government position is," she said.

BNP doubts EC’s capacity but hopes for fair polls

"We support the interim government led by Professor Yunus and the Election Commission in charting a pathway to free and fair elections early next year. We hope those elections will happen in an atmosphere of peace and security and lead to a successful democratic government that will represent the aspirations and dreams of the Bangladeshi people."

The meeting began around 2:30pm and lasted nearly an hour. US Embassy Political Chief David Moo and Political Specialist Firoze Ahmed were also present.

Jacobson stressed that Washington does not back any political party, politician, or outcome in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s stability depends on a timely, credible election

"We do not, as the US embassy or the US government, support any particular party, but we do meet with the political parties to understand their platforms and goals. We do not support any particular politician, but we do meet with politicians to understand their goals. And we do not support any particular outcome."

She concluded her remarks by wishing "the best success" to the people of Bangladesh in building a representative democratic government, before declining to take questions from journalists.

Related topic:
us bangladesh relationsElection in Bangladesh
