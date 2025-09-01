BNP doubts EC’s capacity but hopes for fair polls

Says Rizvi

BNP has expressed doubt over the Election Commission's capacity to hold a free and fair national election, but said it still hopes the polls will be participatory and inclusive.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed made the remarks yesterday after a meeting with two election commissioners at the EC headquarters in Dhaka.

"We have doubts about the Election Commission's capability -- whether the election will truly be free and fair is in question. Because, although the Election Commission is an independent body, at different levels of the administration there are accomplices [of fascists] in place, who are engaged in various tactics and far-reaching conspiracies to obstruct or prevent a free election," Rizvi said.

He said the commission had assured them it was considering all aspects, prioritising transparency, and making the necessary preparations for a free election. The commission was also aware of the remarks made by some political parties regarding the proportional representation (PR) system, he said.

"We believe that at this moment, it is not possible to implement the PR system. Our leaders have already informed the Election Commission about this in detail. The commission is carrying out its duties in line with its constitutional responsibility," Rizvi added.

The BNP leader said their discussion mainly focused on "Vision 2030", which includes a pledge regarding voting rights for expatriate Bangladeshis.Condemning the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad chief Nurul Haque Nur, he said, "We demand an impartial investigation into the incident and appropriate action against those responsible."