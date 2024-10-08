University teachers more eager to become VCs over teaching

Says edu adviser

Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud yesterday expressed concern over the growing trend among university teachers to prioritise administrative positions over their teaching responsibilities.

"Nowadays, university teachers seem more eager to become vice-chancellors or pro-VCs rather than focusing on teaching students," Wahiduddin said while speaking to reporters after attending an Ecnec meeting in Dhaka.

Sharing his own experience in academia, the adviser said, "When I was in the profession, I always aimed to be a good teacher. I never had any desire to become a vice-chancellor."

The adviser further said the government will prepare a report on the vehicles owned by the government throughout the country, from upazila level to the capital city.

"Different government projects use vehicles but what happen to those once the projects are ended will be assessed in the report. Besides, for what purposes the vehicles are used will also be assessed," he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing in a statement last night said Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud jokingly said that everyone is more interested in going to these positions than teaching in class.

There is no question of him really making such comments towards the university teachers.

His light-hearted words have been used by some media outlets as news headlines which can create confusion.