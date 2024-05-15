Two students assaulted for taking snaps of felled trees

Two students from Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) were allegedly assaulted by a contractor while they were taking pictures of felled trees on the campus.

Shovon Lal Sarkar, a third-year student of the Architecture department, and Sammaul Islam, a second-year student of the Electronic & Telecommunication Engineering department, filed a complaint against the contractor, Nayeem Khan, with university authorities.

NK Traders, a construction firm owned by Nayeem, is building a laboratory on the campus where the trees were felled.

Shovon told reporters, "While I was taking photos, the contractor and his associates started hurling expletives at me. Later, Sammaul supported me. Then they became angry and pushed us."

Nayeem declined to comment on the matter. However, campus sources confirmed that he admitted his guilt and expressed his regret to the students.

Cuet student welfare director Rezaul Karim said, "We will take action after investigating the incident."