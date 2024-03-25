Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Mon Mar 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 25, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Two killed in Ctg road crash

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Mon Mar 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Mar 25, 2024 12:00 AM

Two people were killed after a pickup van hit a truck from behind on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Nizampur area under Chattogram's Mirsarai upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Masum Billah, 40, driver of the pickup van,  and Abdur Rahim, 42. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The Chattogram bound pickup van hit the truck from behind around 7:15am, leaving two dead on the spot," said Abdul Hakim Azad, officer-in-charge of Kumira Highway Police Station.

"The bodies were sent to CMCH for autopsy," the OC said.

"We seized the pickup van, but the truck and its driver managed to flee the scene," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

বাংলাদেশ গভীর রাজনৈতিক ও অর্থনৈতিক সংকটে পড়েছে: ফখরুল

বর্তমান সংকট সমাধানে নির্দলীয়-নিরপেক্ষ সরকারের অধীনে নির্বাচনের কথাও পুনর্ব্যক্ত করেন বিএনপি মহাসচিব।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

চোখের সামনে ঘর পুড়ল, সন্তান রক্ষা পেয়েছে তাতেই স্বস্তি শাহিনুরের

৪০ মিনিট আগে
push notification