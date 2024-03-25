Two killed in Ctg road crash

Two people were killed after a pickup van hit a truck from behind on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Nizampur area under Chattogram's Mirsarai upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Masum Billah, 40, driver of the pickup van, and Abdur Rahim, 42.

"The Chattogram bound pickup van hit the truck from behind around 7:15am, leaving two dead on the spot," said Abdul Hakim Azad, officer-in-charge of Kumira Highway Police Station.

"The bodies were sent to CMCH for autopsy," the OC said.

"We seized the pickup van, but the truck and its driver managed to flee the scene," he added.