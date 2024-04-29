Transport strike called off after 12 hours in Ctg

Port city dwellers suffer all day amid heatwave

Unable to find any transport, a woman with a child in her arms walks across a bridge in the Natun Bridge area in Chattogram yesterday. Hundreds of port city residents suffered immensely due to a strike called by transport owners and workers. Meanwhile, transport owners and workers conditionally withdrew their 48-hour strike after enforcing it for the day since 6:00am The photos were taken in the afternoon. PHOTO: RAJIB RAIHAN

Transport owners and workers in Chattogram yesterday conditionally withdrew their 48-hour strike after enforcing it for the day since 6:00am.

They withdrew the strike after a meeting with Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram, at his office around 5:45pm.

Upon his assurance that their demands would be met, Manjur Alam Chowdhury, convener of Greater Chattogram Mass Transports' Owners and Workers Unity Parishad, announced to withdraw the strike.

The transport owners and workers earlier called the strike across Chattogram and adjoining districts to press home their four-point demand.

The demands include compensation for buses burnt by the students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet).

"If there is any further attack or hindrance by Cuet students on bus movement, we will enforce nationwide transport strike," Manjur said.

As per the meeting's decision, the DC asked the district police and UNOs of Rangunia and Raozan to ensure security for buses on Kaptai-Chattogram road to avert any untoward situation.

We had no idea about the strike. I had to wait on the road in this extreme heat for hours, wondering how to reach my destination. — Mamunur Rashid Sales representative of a company

The DC also directed police to take the three torched buses and the damaged motorbike of students into police custody for legal procedure and asked BRTA officials to assess the loss so that the transport workers may get some compensation from the Roads and Highway Department.

PEOPLE SUFFER THROUGHOUT THE DAY

Hundreds of passengers got stuck in different areas of the port city due to the transport strike. Students and parents suffered the most as educational institutions opened from yesterday.

Sidratul Muntaha, a student, went to the port city's Natunpara bus stand area this morning in order to catch a bus to Chawkbazar, where she was scheduled to attend class at a coaching centre.

However, when she arrived at the bus stand, she found that a transport strike was being enforced throughout Chattogram by the transport owners and workers, meaning that no bus was leaving for any destination.

"I am a candidate in the upcoming nursing admission test. I have to go to the coaching centre for an important class, but I am stuck here for about two hours till now," she said at around 11:00am.

Visiting Bahaddarhat and Oxygen areas in the city, this correspondent saw transport workers enforcing the strike by keeping the buses parked on the roadside.

"We had no idea about the strike. I had to wait on the road in this extreme heat for hours, wondering how to reach my destination," said Mamunur Rashid, a sales representative of a private company.