Tk 8cr bridge work stalled for 3 years

Construction of a connecting bridge on a canal in Char Kurulia area under Ishwardi upazila in Pabna has remained incomplete for three years.

The Local Government and Engineering Department initiated the 96-metre bridge's construction on the canal in the vicinity of Padma river, locally known as Padmar Kole, in 2021 to connect the shoal land with rest of the upazila.

The Tk 8 crore project was scheduled to be completed within one and a half years.

Visiting the site recently, this correspondent found that only two pillars in the middle of the canal were erected, while two guide walls were constructed on both banks.

Although the construction firm is no longer carrying out the work, they recently placed some pipes at the site to show that work was ongoing, alleged locals.

"The contractor left the site three years ago after constructing two pillars and two guide walls," said Abdul Mannan, a resident of the village.

According to official sources, the project's deadline got extended twice, but the construction firm did not resume work.

"Farmers cultivate vegetables, bananas, and other cash crops on thousands of acres of shoal land in Lakshmikunda union. But due to a lack of road communication, farmers face trouble carrying their crops from the shoal to nearby markets," said Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, a farmer in Shahapur area.

"During dry season, farmers have to carry crops on their heads for several kilometres, while in monsoon they use boats when the river and canal become navigable. The locals have long been demanding construction of a bridge on the canal," he also said.

ICL Private Limited, a Jashore-based construction firm, got the contract for the project but did not continue work after some time, citing an increase in price of construction materials, said Enamul Kabir, LGED engineer in the upazila.

"We have asked them to complete the work and submit an application for time extension. We hope the bridge will be completed by next year," he added.

The construction company officials could not be reached for comments.