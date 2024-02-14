Tiger carcass recovered in Sundarbans

Forest Department on Monday recovered the carcass of a tiger from inside the Sundarbans mangrove forest in Bagerhat's Sarankhola.

The carcass was recovered 800-900 feet from the Tiger Point area of Kochikhali in Sarankhola range of Sundarban-East forest division around 10:00am.

The carcass was kept at the Kochikhali station of the range for an autopsy.

Sk Mahabub Hasan, assistant conservator of forests of Sharankhola Range, said a team of forest guards of Kochikhali Wildlife Sanctuary found the tiger on Monday morning while patrolling the area.

The tiger is a male. It was 9ft long, weighed 255kg, and the age of the tiger was approximately 15 years. No injury marks were found on the carcass.

"The post-mortem of the tiger was carried out yesterday," he said.

Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of forest at Khulna Circle, said the tiger might have died of old age.

The average lifespan of a tiger in the wild is about 11 years. In captivity their lifespan is about 20 to 25 years, according to Britannica Encyclopedia.