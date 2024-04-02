Three killed in road accidents

At least three people were killed in road accidents in Khulna and Dhaka yesterday, according to the reports from our correspondents.

In Khulna, two people were killed when a cement-carrying truck hit a bicycle on Meherpur-Chuadanga road in Chandbil area.

One deceased was identified as Hasan Ali, 21, of Chandbil village.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Circle) Abdul Karim said the accident left the bicycle riders dead on the spot. On information, two teams of fire service and police went to the spot and arrested truck driver Babul.

The bodies were sent to Meherpur General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man died after being hit by a private car in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area.

The deceased, identified as Anisur Rahman, was a security guard at a factory in Jurain.

The accident occurred around 1:30am as he was crossing Mirpur Road near Labaid Hospital, said Monirul Islam, a sub-inspector of Dhanmondi Police Station.

He was critically injured after the private car hit him. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 3:30am, he added. The car sped away after the incident, the SI added.

The body was sent to the hospital's morgue for autopsy.