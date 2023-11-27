'They protested without hearing me out': the story behind Hochemin's exclusion

Hochemin Islam, a transgender woman and rights activist, was scheduled to speak at North South University (NSU) at an event titled "Women's Career Carnival" on November 24.

The event was organised jointly by Heroes for All and iSocial, and hosted by NSU's Career and Placement Center. However, the night before the event, she was told that her session had been cancelled.

"My session was supposed to be held with ILO (International Labour Organisation) and the topic was equity-based employment for marginalised people, how to make workplaces more inclusive for them, and the opportunities that are provided," said Hochemin, speaking to The Daily Star.

In a Facebook post, Hochemin Islam said that after considerable back-and-forth between the organisers and NSU authorities, both of whom were adamant about going through with her session, a decision was made to cancel her session based on security issues.

Rehnuma Karim, founder and president of Heroes for All, spoke to The Daily Star about why the session was cancelled.

"The session was about inclusive workplaces, which is why Hochemin Islam was invited for an intellectual conversation. On social media, however, there were talks starting 4-5 days before the event questioning why she was invited to a women's career carnival.

"Eventually, a group of NSU students put pressure on the authorities on this issue. A letter was sent to the VC, who was actually not in the country. Initially, the authorities were supportive and wanted to provide all sorts of security for the session as well.

"But as this was an open event where people from outside NSU would attend as well, there were threats to disrupt the entire thing. I was threatened as well, people were saying that I am promoting Western culture, as a PhD holder from abroad. Volunteer groups of students were threatened too.

"Finally, after Friday prayers, there was a protest on campus. Once the security risk for students and the speaker was heightened, the decision was made by all parties to cancel the session."

After being contacted with questions about the cancellation of the event, and where exactly the security risks originated from, NSU authorities responded to The Daily Star with a press release.

According to the press release, NSU "recognises and respects the public's varied opinions regarding Ho Chi Minh Islam's participation in this programme. These views reflect our society's diverse beliefs and values."

It further said, "Following some unexpected events, this talk was cancelled. NSU acknowledges the regrettable nature of this incident for the speaker, the organisers and the host.

"Following this incident, there has been considerable criticism on social media, and we value this feedback as an opportunity for improvement."

Notably, on the eve of Hochemin's session, an email was circulated on social media by various students of NSU, and a Facebook page named "NSU Islam Practitioners".

The email, addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the university, made references to Chapter 16 Article 377 (related to offences affecting the human body) as well as Chapter 14 Article 294 (b) (related to offences affecting the public health, safety, convenience, decency and morals) of The Penal Code, 1860.

The email went on to say, "the vast majority of NSUers are Muslims, and as such, according to Bangladesh penal code chapter-15, article-295A, it is also illegal to incite outraging of religious feelings."

Reacting to the cancellation of her speech, Hochemin further told The Daily Star, "What I wanted to say could have been protested, but they didn't listen to me. They protested without listening to me. The people who protested are a mob, and in truth they would never listen to whatever I say. They say I was going to speak against Islam, but I come from a Muslim background. There are many double standards and a lot of hypocrisy that I have been a victim of."