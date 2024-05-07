The Daily Star celebrates one million YouTube subscribers after overcoming setback

The Daily Star, Bangladesh's leading English-language newspaper, reached a momentous milestone today as its YouTube channel surpassed one million subscribers.

This achievement marks a significant journey for the newspaper's multimedia department, which was established in 2015.

Despite facing adversity in 2021 when the newspaper fell victim to an online scam, resulting in a ban on its first YouTube channel, The Daily Star swiftly rebounded by launching a new channel.

Today's milestone underscores the resilience and dedication of the publication to engage with its audience through digital platforms.

The paper touched the milestone due to the unwavering commitment to providing authentic and ethical content that meets the demands of readers.

Mahfuz Anam, the editor and publisher of The Daily Star, said, "We have reached the milestone not based on any sensationalism or click-driven journalism, but because of value-based journalism."

With this achievement, The Daily Star reaffirms its position as a trusted source of news and information in Bangladesh's media landscape.