Teaching social skills can boost academic performance

Reveals study on primary students

Providing primary-level students with socioeconomic skills at an early age can immensely impact their mental growth and intelligence, revealed a new study yesterday.

This can help them improve their patience, self-control and ability to socialise, especially for students studying between the second and fifth grade, it added.

The training involves offering weekly lessons on social and emotional skills for 28 weeks. The lessons are based on social and emotional learning programmes developed by Lions Clubs International Foundation.

Teaching children basic life and social skills can improve their academic performance by up to 20 percent, according to the study.

Shyamal Chowdhury, a professor at economics department of the University of Sydney in Australia, unveiled the findings while presenting his research paper -- "Formation of Socio-Emotional Skills and Their Effects on Educational Attainment" -- at a seminar in the capital.

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) organised the event at its conference room in Agargaon, with its Director General Binayak Sen moderating the session.

Chowdhury said these three central social-emotional skills(patience, self-control and ability to socialise) are linked to important life outcomes like educational attainment, labour market access, health, financial well-being and life satisfaction.

The research programme was conducted among students from the second to fifth grade across 69 elementary schools in Bangladesh, in cooperation with LCIF and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education. During their programme, they provided various training sessions to the teachers and parents.

There is no alternative to focusing on early-stage development; the earlier, the better, said Chowdhury.

Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of Campaign for Popular Education, said the country witnessed various projects focusing on early-stage interventions. But, we have to understand why those interventions could not be sustained in Bangladesh.