Take steps in 24hrs or face tougher demo

Protesters tell govt

A procession of students and jobseekers demanding reform in the quota system broke the police barricade at the capital’s Zero Point yesterday, as they marched towards the Bangababhan to hand over their memorandum to President Mohammad Shahabuddin. PHOTO: RASHED SHUMON

The quota protesters yesterday urged the president to convene an emergency parliamentary session within 24 hours to reform the quota system in public service.

Otherwise, they said, they will go for an all-out movement to press home their demand.

They came up with the ultimatum in a memorandum they submitted to President Mohammad Shahabuddin around 2:40pm.

Earlier, the protesters marched towards the Bangabhaban, defying police obstruction.

In the memorandum, they said they want a law to reform the quota system, keeping five percent quotas for members of underprivileged communities and those with special needs.

When the procession reached Gulistan intersection on the way back from Bangabhaban around 3:15pm, Dhaka University student Nahid Islam, an organiser of the movement, announced, "If the president doesn't convene an emergency session within 24 hours, we'll announce tougher programmes."

A 12-member delegation of the protesters submitted the memorandum to Major General Mohammad Adil Choudhury, military secretary of the president, said Joynal Abedin, press secretary of the president, reports BSS.

"Don't force us to call any programmes that cause public sufferings. Take an initiative within 24 hours," Nahid said, adding, "It's still unclear to us what the government's stance is. They've the authority to reform the quota system, which has been our consistent demand."

He said the boycott of classes and exams will continue until their demand is met.

About Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comments that the government cannot take any initiative until the court settles the issue, Nahid said the government order that abolished the quotas for first- and second-class government jobs and its reinstatement later is a sub judice matter.

"But our demand is for a rational reform of the quotas for government jobs in all grades. Only the executive branch do that."

Students of public universities and colleges, along with jobseekers, have been demonstrating against the quota system for over two weeks, occupying key city intersections, highways and rail lines.

The protests began after the High Court on June 5 ruled that the 2018 government circular abolishing the quotas was illegal, effectively reinstating the quota system.

The government appealed against the decision, and the Supreme Court on July 10 issued a status quo on the HC order.

The government's 2018 circular abolished the quota system for first and second class jobs in the wake of massive quota reform protests.

Then too, the students asked for its reform, not abolition.

Before that, 56 percent of government jobs had been reserved for candidates from various quotas.

Of them, 30 percent were for freedom fighters' children and grandchildren; 10 percent for women; 10 for people from underdeveloped districts; five for members of indigenous communities; and one for persons with disabilities.

At 11:00am yesterday, as part of their pre-announced programmes, several thousand students started the march from Dhaka University.

They broke through barricades near the High Court and then at Zero Point in Gulistan. They carried the national flag, placards and posters, and chanted different slogans in favour of their demand.

Police kept water cannons and riot vehicles ready when the protesters held a sit-in at Gulistan.

Students from DU; Jagannath University; Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University; seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University; along with private universities and National University took part in the procession.

Meanwhile, students in others districts, including Chattogram, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Narayanganj and Patuakhali also handed over memorandums to respective deputy commissioners for submitting to the president.