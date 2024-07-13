Anti-quota movement: Protesters block roads, ignore warnings

With her fist held high, an anti-quota protester adds her voice to the chorus of hundreds chanting slogans during the hour-long demonstration in the capital’s Shahbagh intersection yesterday afternoon.

The anti-quota protesters blocked the Shahbagh intersection yesterday, demanding reforms to the quota system in government jobs and protesting Thursday's police action on students outside Dhaka.

Similar programmes were also held in Cumilla, Chattogram, Rajshahi, and elsewhere as part of the scheduled nationwide rallies on campuses.

Around 5:00pm, several hundred DU students marched from the Central Library to the Shahbagh intersection, where they were later joined by Dhaka College students.

"During our movement, our brothers and sisters were attacked at various universities. Our movement is logical and democratic, but we still faced police action. We demand that the attackers be quickly identified and brought to justice," said Abu Sayeed, one of the key organisers of the anti-quota movement.

Protesters said a press conference would be held today around 6:30pm in front of DU Central Library to announce their next programme.

Also, a meeting of the organisers at different colleges and universities across the country will be held this morning to determine the next course of movement, said Abu Baker, another organiser of the movement.

After holding the short rally, protesters left Shahbagh around 6:00pm.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Anisul Huq said he believes students, who have presented their views on the issue of quotas in government jobs, will accept the Supreme Court's directive and return home.

He also warned that the government would be forced to take action otherwise.

"It's the government's responsibility to look after the people's lives and properties. If anyone causes any serious disruption, the government will take action according to the law," the minister said while speaking to journalists at Akhaura Railway Station in Brahmanbaria yesterday.

In another development, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said yesterday that any attempts to disrupt law and order would not be tolerated.

"There is an obligation to obey the order of the court. If anyone tries to break the law ... it will not be tolerated," the commissioner said.

The protesting students had announced that they would press on with their demonstrations until the government forms a commission to reform the quota system and the parliament passes a law in this regard.