Sweden Crown Princess joins Green Transition Dialogue

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, UNDP goodwill ambassador, attended a dialogue in Dhaka yesterday, said a press release.

Co-hosted by UNDP and the Embassy of Sweden, the event titled "Accelerating Bangladesh's Green Transition: Public-Private-Development Collaboration for a Sustainable Future" brought together key stakeholders with an aim to propel Bangladesh's green transition efforts to achieve SDGs.

Princess Victoria assumed the role of UNDP Goodwill Ambassador to advocate for the SDGs in October last year.

Masrur Reaz, Founder of Policy Exchange Bangladesh, presented the keynote paper on the private sector's role in Bangladesh's green transition.

Later, a panel discussion moderated by Prof Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB, explored public-private-development collaboration.

Panelists included Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment advisor to the prime minister; Johan Forssell, Swedish minister for international development cooperation and foreign trade; Ulrika Modeer, UN assistant secretary-general at UNDP and Sonia Bashir Kabir, founder of SBK Tech Ventures.