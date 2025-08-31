Support Desk launched for safety of journalists

A Support Desk aimed at strengthening the legal protection of journalists in Bangladesh has been launched with support from Unesco's Global Media Defence Fund (GMDF).

The initiative was inaugurated virtually yesterday by Susan Vize, Unesco representative to Bangladesh, at an event held at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).

The programme, organised by media and communication development organisation SoMaSHTe, was attended by leaders of journalist associations and representatives of legal aid groups, Unesco said in a statement.

Journalists facing harassing lawsuits or other professional challenges can now seek legal and advisory assistance through the hotline +8809617356868.

The Desk will collect information, connect journalists to legal aid organisations, and, when required, link them with services available in their districts or regions.

"Unesco is committed to safeguarding press freedom and ensuring the safety of

journalists. Journalists play a vital role in upholding democracy and accountability. This Desk will ensure immediate support for them," Vize said.

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Acting President and Press Council Member Obaidur Rahman Shaheen and DRU President Abu Saleh Akon also spoke.

It was also announced that Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) would cooperate in providing legal support through the Desk.