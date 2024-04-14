Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 14, 2024 01:31 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 14, 2024 01:38 PM

Bangladesh

'Such a quick release is unprecedented'

Says State Minister for Shipping; MV Abdullah now en route to UAE
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury

Release of a hijacked ship and its crew within such a short time is unprecedented, said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury during a media briefing at his Mintoo Road residence today.

"The department of shipping and we were engaged in the process. We wanted to have them freed before Eid, but failed. Nevertheless, they were released on Nobo Borsho. The family of the crew members as well as the whole country is happy now," he said.

The ship, freed from the Somali pirates, is now en route to UAE, he added.

Asked about the ransom amount, the state minister said, "We don't have any information regarding the ransom amount yet."

On March 12, Somali pirates took control of MV Abdullah while it was en route from the port of Maputo, Mozambique, to the United Arab Emirates with 55,000 tonnes of coal. All 23 crew members on board were Bangladeshis.

They were released following negotiations at various levels.

MV Abdullah crewmen en route to UAE

 

