Statue of Themis on SC premises vandalised

The much-discussed statue of the Greek goddess Themis, the goddess of law and justice, which was installed on the Supreme Court premises in 2017, has been vandalised.

The sculpture's steel-made hand holding the scales -- the symbol of justice -- was found broken yesterday morning.

SC spokesperson Mohammad Saifur Rahman told The Daily Star, "We don't know who vandalised the statue or when."

Modelled after the Greek Goddess Themis, the statue was made by sculptor Mrinal Haque and was installed on the eastern side of the court's main building when Justice SK Sinha was the chief justice.

At the time, some Islamic fundamentalist groups, including Hefazat-e-Islam, labelled the sculpture an "idol" and launched a vigorous campaign to have it removed.

In May 2017, it was relocated to the northern side of the building, east of the High Court's annex building on the SC premises.

After former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on Monday (August 5, 2024), angry mobs reportedly tore down different establishments and structures installed by her government.

Yesterday, another such mob took down and smashed the photo of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the office of the Law Reporters' Forum on the premises of the Supreme Court Bar Association.