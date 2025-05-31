Spike in HIV cases among pregnant women alarms Jashore health officials

The number of HIV/AIDS cases of Jashore is rising, with the health officials confirming seven new infections among pregnant women -- in five months since January, raising serious public health concerns.

Md Hussain Shafayet, superintendent of Jashore General Hospital, said a nine-month pregnant woman infected with HIV may undergo a caesarean section tomorrow, subject to final medical evaluation.

"She visited the hospital for a check-up a week ago, when the infection was detected," he added. It was her first check-up after she conceived.

Masud Rana, a civil surgeon of the hospital said, "No final decision has been made yet. The hospital authorities will consider the humanitarian aspect before proceeding."

The newly detected cases, including this one, were identified during routine antenatal check-ups conducted from January to till date, said ANM Bazlur Rashid, residential medical officer (RMO) of the hospital.

"The identification of seven HIV-positive pregnant women is deeply concerning," he added.

Hospital sources said at least 250 people are currently living with HIV in the district. However, medical experts believe the actual number may be significantly higher due to undiagnosed cases.

The HIV/AIDS unit at Jashore General Hospital has begun taking steps to address the situation, especially regarding the safe delivery of babies from HIV-positive mothers.

"All HIV-positive patients are under regular medical supervision, receiving counselling and antiretroviral medication," said a hospital spokesperson.

"Our focus is to prevent mother-to-child transmission and ensure healthy deliveries."

Imran Ahmed, focal person for HIV/AIDS at Jashore General Hospital, said, "There is no reason for panic, but caution is essential. HIV does not spread through casual contact. Preventive measures, including safe sex and regular testing, are vital."

Currently, treatment is available through the civil surgeon's office with support from international organisations, he added.

However, doctors stressed the urgent need for additional testing kits, specialised training, and awareness programmes, particularly in schools, colleges, and rural areas.

Authorities are urging individuals engaged in high-risk behaviour to undergo testing and seek timely medical guidance.

In collaboration with NGOs, the health department is planning to expand testing and launch educational campaigns across the district.

Imran, the focal person, attributed the increase in HIV infections to factors such as unprotected sex, limited public awareness, and cross-border migration, given Jashore's proximity to the Indian border.

A senior physician involved with The National AIDS/STD Control Programme (NASP) said, "No virus is as deadly and devastating as HIV/AIDS."

"With early diagnosis and proper treatment, HIV-positive individuals can lead normal lives. Pregnant women are being closely monitored under the national protocol."

The health department has confirmed that HIV testing and counselling services are now available at several points throughout the district.