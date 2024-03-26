Skilled midwives can save lives

Speakers tell workshop to implement better training

Skilled midwifery care can save lives in rural and remote areas, as trained midwives can provide support regarding maternity healthcare and safe delivery services, said speakers at a programme yesterday.

Speakers made the remarks at a workshop organised by Concern Worldwide Bangladesh at a hotel in the capital, focusing on maternal and child healthcare services.

To reduce maternal and newborn deaths in rural areas, they called for the development of a national deployment plan with the retention of midwives in hard-to-reach and low-performing areas of maternal healthcare.

They also called for strengthening collaboration among community, national, and local government actors to improve the midwifery-led healthcare service model in hard-to-reach areas of the country.

Concern Worldwide, along with Partners in Health and Development (PHD), has implemented the "Midwifery-led Health Services" project in Monpura and Charfesson upazila of Bhola district with financial support from Swedish Postcode Foundation since 2022.

Four midwives, two medical assistants, and six volunteers were appointed through the project to ensure services for around 600 institutional deliveries in the two islands over the last two years, said Fatema Showkot Jahan, senior project director of Concern Worldwide Bangladesh.

Speaking as chief guest, Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services, said, "Regarding infrastructure, community clinics in the country are in good shape. However, 90 percent of the subcentres and family welfare centres are not functioning. These centres have budgets and manpower, but almost no output."

Reformation is required in every step of primary healthcare, he said, adding that with a proper guideline, both the universal healthcare centres and family welfare centres need to be more functional.

"A plan is in the works regarding how many midwives are required and will need to be trained, and what will be the strategy regarding them. We will start working soon after submitting the plan," he added.

Daniel Novak, health advisor of Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka, said, "Studies show that, in Bangladesh, one woman dies every hour due to pregnancy-related issues. This is something that needs to be addressed immediately."

Md Shafiqul Islam, health advisor of British High Commission in Bangladesh, said effective coordination with the government, private sector, and development partners in midwifery healthcare is needed for the betterment of people in rural areas.

Manish Kumar Agrawal, country director of Concern Worldwide Bangladesh, and Prof Iqbal Kabir, director of climate change & health promotion unit of Ministry of Health, among others, spoke at the programme.