Shahdeen Malik appointed as ACC counsel

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today appointed Shahdeen Malik, an eminent jurist of the Supreme Court, as a temporary legal counsel to represent the anti-graft body in court on a case-by-case basis.

The appointment was confirmed through a press statement issued by the ACC's Public Relations Office today.

According to the statement, the commission, upon reviewing Shahdeen's application, had decided to engage him under Section 33(3) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

He will be responsible for conducting cases pending before the Supreme Court on behalf of the ACC.

He will receive a monthly honorarium based on the number of cases he handles, as determined by the Commission.

During his tenure, he is barred from representing any case against the ACC and from actively participating in any political party's activities.

He may also be required to assist ACC investigators in preparing First Information Reports (FIRs) and submitting charge sheets when necessary.