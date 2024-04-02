Server glitch halts immigration activities at Akhaura Land Port

Immigration activities through Brahmanbaria's Akhaura Land Port were suspended due to a technical glitch in the server of India's Agartala Integrated Check Post (ICP) this morning.

The immigration came to a halt around 8:30 am, Morshedul Haque, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Akhaura Land Port Immigration Police, told our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

He also said at least 100 passengers were seen waiting at the Akhaura for immigration around 11:00am. Only 12 passport holders could enter India before the glitch occurred, he added.

The Agartala immigration authorities via Border Security Force informed the matter to the Bangladesh's Akhaura immigration and requested not to send any more passengers until the problem is solved, ASI Morshedul said.

The Akhaura immigration was informed that the technical team had already been notified about the glitch, the police official said.

Akhaura Land Port is one of the means of communication between Bangladesh and India by road. Everyday, at least 700 visitors crossed the border through the port.