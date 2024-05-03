Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Fri May 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri May 3, 2024 12:21 AM

Second session of 12th JS begins

Oath-taking ceremony of members of 12th parliament tomorrow

The 12th parliament went into its second session yesterday at 5:04 pm.

Prior to this, the Business Advisory Committee met at 4:00 pm to determine the session's duration and agenda.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the committee meeting, setting the stage for parliamentary proceedings.

The decision to convene the session was made by President Mohammed Shahabuddin on April 15.

The maiden session of the 12th parliament, which began on January 30, concluded on March 5 after 22 working days.

