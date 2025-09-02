SC may rule on Ducsu polls date today

The fate of Dhaka University Central Students' Union election slated for September 9 is likely to be determined today by the Supreme Court's Appellate Division.

The full bench will hear a petition filed by the Dhaka University administration seeking a stay on a High Court directive that postponed the election until October 30.

Justice Farah Mahbub, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, stayed the HC directive within one and a half hours after it was passed on Monday. Yesterday, the chamber judge extended the stay.

The High Court issued the directive following a writ petition filed by a female candidate for Ducsu's Liberation War and democratic movements affairs secretary from the left alliance Aparajeyo 71, Odommyo 24 panel.

She appealed to stay the candidature of SM Farhad, the president of Islami Chhatra Shibir's DU unit and Ducsu general secretary candidate from Oikyabaddho Shikkharthi Jote, alleging that he was involved with the now banned Chhatra League.

The female candidate, however, faced rape threat by a student named Ali Husen on social media, drawing widespread condemnation.

The Dhaka University authorities yesterday formed two separate fact-finding bodies to investigate the issue.

On the campus, leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal brought out a procession yesterday morning demanding punishment of Husen. They staged a sit-in in front of the vice-chancellor's office, where several leaders delivered speeches. Leftist panels also held protest programmes.

Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim, Ducsu GS candidate from the Chhatra Dal panel, accused the DU administration of inaction over the issue. He said, "It has been nearly 24 hours, yet the administration has not taken any action. We ask this spineless administration to stand up straight and do their duty."

He alleged that the university has kept loopholes in place to prolong the Ducsu election process. "Those who want to delay the Ducsu election just like the national election, the Dhaka University students will show them the red card."

Other groups demonstrated against "conspiracies to thwart the election".

Ali Husen is allegedly a Shibir activist. He also has different photos with Shibir leaders.

In the evening, Islami Chhatra Shibir held a press conference where Farhad claimed they have no relations with Husen. He claimed that Husen reacted after the announcement came to postpone the Ducsu election, not after the writ petition was filed.

Showing some screenshots, he alleged the female candidates of their panel have been facing cyberbullying by JCD men.

Earlier, in a separate briefing, Abdul Qader, vice president candidate from the Boishommo Birodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad panel, urged the High Court not to postpone the election by standing against the students. He warned that any adverse ruling could trigger unrest on the campus.

"We want to tell the High Court, the judges, or whoever is playing this game: the decision on Ducsu will come from the soil of Dhaka University. That decision will be taken by the students," he said.

He alleged that the entire Ducsu election was being jeopardised due to a writ petition over a single candidacy. "This is nothing but a deep conspiracy. We will never allow this conspiracy to succeed."

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad's VP candidate Md Bin Yamin Mollah also termed the move as a "conspiracy to thwart the election by misleading students".

Meanwhile, the Dhaka University authorities said they have been working on the security issues in the campus during the polls.

A meeting was held with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, where they discussed in detail about the security on the Ducsu election day, said DU Chief Returning Officer Prof Mohammad Zashim Uddin.

He said a security protocol has been formulated. Besides, a committee is working on measures to reduce cyberbullying and have already met the chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.