In Sarishabari, para sandesh sweetens Eid celebrations

As Eid approaches, sweet shops in Sarishabari are abuzz with activity. From early morning till late at night, Kalachand's sweet factory at Shimla Bazar remains busy -- with one item stealing the spotlight: para sandesh.

Though this traditional sweet enjoys year-round popularity, demand surges severalfold during Eid. This year, a new twist has been added: nakshi para, or intricately designed para sandesh, made using modern moulds that enhance both its visual appeal and taste.

"We used to make only regular para sandesh. But since introducing the nakshi version, we've received great feedback. Sales now reach up to 200kg per day," said Chandan Pal, owner of Kalachand Sweets.

No longer confined to local shops, Sarishabari's para sandesh is now available online through Facebook pages, home delivery, and courier services. Many are sending the sweet as Eid gifts to loved ones abroad.

Behind each piece of this delicate dessert lies hard work and precision. It takes 4.5 litres of milk and one kilogram of sugar to produce a single kilogram of para sandesh. No preservatives or artificial colouring are used, ensuring a homemade taste and sense of reliability.

"It costs around Tk 380 to produce a kilo, and we sell it for Tk 430. But during Eid, maintaining quality is more important than making a profit," said sweetmaker Suman Ghosh.

Rajon Ghosh, a local producer, claims that para sandesh originated in Sarishabari and has since spread throughout the Jamalpur region.

Each piece weighs about 40 to 50 grammes and is roughly two inches long. With a shelf life of up to 20 days at room temperature, the sweet can be shipped to distant locations with ease.

Beyond regional markets such as Dhaka, Mymensingh, Tangail and Sherpur, para sandesh is now being sent overseas -- often as Eid gifts from expatriates.

"I always bring para sandesh when visiting relatives during Eid. It has become a messenger of love for many," said Manik Mia, a vendor at Sarishabari's municipal market.

"I ordered 5kg online and had it delivered to a relative's house in Dhaka before Eid," said Ratan Master, a resident of Aramnagar.

However, maintaining its signature taste is no simple task. The milk must be condensed to a precise ratio, and sugar added with great care. "Even a small mistake can spoil the entire batch," said artisan Jewel Mia.

The local administration is also taking steps to preserve and promote this culinary heritage. Acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer Liza Richil said, "We are taking the necessary steps to apply for GI (Geographical Indication) recognition for para sandesh."