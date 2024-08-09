Routine consular services remain halted at US Embassy in Dhaka

US Embassy in Dhaka. Photo taken from Wikipedia

The US Embassy in Dhaka has said it is currently unable to provide routine consular services and is only offering emergency services to US citizens.

"We will attempt to restore emergency visa appointments as soon as the situation allows," said the embassy in a statement today, adding that the embassy is currently under "Ordered Departure Status".

For the applicants who had their appointments cancelled due to recent events, the embassy asked to follow some instructions.

For non-immigrant visas, he said, "If your non-immigrant visa appointment was cancelled due to recent events, your visa appointment may have been rescheduled already and may be rescheduled again until we have availability.

For those who have expired MRV fee issues, the embassy said it will attempt to reschedule the date.

"Please wait until we announce that we are resuming normal operations," it added.

For emergency needs, the embassy has requested to email [email protected].