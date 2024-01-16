RMG workers protesting dismissal of colleagues at Savar factory

Around 500 garments workers have been demonstrating inside their factory protesting the termination of their colleagues in Dhaka's Savar.

The workers of Anlima Textile Limited started demonstration in Ulail area of ​​Savar, next to Dhaka-Aricha highway around 9:00am.

According to the protesters, the factory authorities have been unfairly terminating their colleagues' jobs for the past few days and not paying their arrears.

Factory sewing machine operator Nasreen Akhter said, "Workers are being fired over the last few months. Those who are being terminated are not being paid any service benefits.

"Two workers of the sewing section have been fired this morning. So, we are protesting the authorities' unjust act," she added.

The protesting workers were still inside the factory premises till filing this report at 4:00pm.

The factory's Assistant Vice President (HR Admin) Kaium Miah said that the allegation of unjust dismissal of the workers was not correct. Many workers resigned due to work shortage.

"I can assure that all those who have resigned have been paid all their fair dues including service benefits," he told our Savar correspondent.

ABM Rashidul Bari, assistant superintendent of police of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, said, "We are on the spot to solve the issue, we hope it will be resolved soon."