RMG workers' demo: Police box torched, clinic and shops vandalised in Gazipur

Readymade garment (RMG) workers allegedly torched a traffic police box, and a Walton showroom on Dhaka-Tangail highway in Chandra and Shafipur areas in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur this afternoon.

Raihan Mia, senior station officer of Kaliakair Fire Service office, confirmed the arson attack and said three units of the fire fighters managed to douse the blaze at the Walton showroom around 3:00pm.

He also said they rushed to put out the blaze set on the Shafipur traffic police box, but the agitated workers did not allow them to do so, our Gazipur correspondent reports.

Meanwhile, the workers vandalised a local clinic, Tanha Health Care Hospital, and several shops in Safipur area, a police official told our Gazipur correspondent.

Demanding an increase in their wages, thousands of workers of several factories blocked the Baipail-Abdullahpur road in Jamgara and different points in Narsingpur areas of Ashulia, Savar after 7:30am today.