Release journo Shafiuzzaman

Demand BFUJ, DUJ

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and Dhaka Union of Journalists yesterday demanded release of journalist Shafiuzzaman Rana of Sherpur.

On March 5, a mobile court jailed the Nakla correspondent of Desh Rupantor for six months for "misbehaving" with a government official while he was trying to collect information through the RTI Act from the UNO office.

In joint statement signed by BFUJ President Ruhul Amin Gazi, Secretary General Kader Gani Chowdhury, DUJ President Md Shahidul Islam, and General Secretary Khurshid Alam condemned the incident expressing concern over the sentencing.

Such repression not only curtails the journalist's right to information but is also an obstacle to press freedom, said the statement.